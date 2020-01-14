No ladders needed: World’s tallest firefighter

Breaking News
TENNESSEE (WSMV/NBC News) — Representatives with the Guinness Book of World Records recently visited Tullahoma, Tennessee and brought a measuring stick with them.

Tullahoma firefighter Brandon Berridge could break a world record.

Berridge stands 7-feet tall, which could make him the tallest firefighter in the world.

“He goes by ‘Shorty.’ If he hears ‘Shorty,’ he comes running,” one of his colleagues says.

“I got another one too,” Berridge says. “One of the officers calls me Aflac because I got to duck all the time.”

