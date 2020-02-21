No more Astros: Pennsylvania Little League suspends use of team nickname

PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/NBC News) — A Pennsylvania Little League is hoping their young sluggers can learn a valuable lesson from the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

League District 16/31 is recommending that all leagues stop using the Astros as a nickname.

“We’re suspending the Astros from our district,” district administrator Bob Bertoni says.

The suggested ban comes in the wake of Houston’s electronic sign-stealing operation coming to light this offseason.

“In our Little League pledge it says we will play fair and strive to win,” Bertoni says.

The Little League says they don’t think the Astros are a good example for their kids.

“It’s a let down to many people who looked up to these players,” junior board member Jack Long says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39RvKje