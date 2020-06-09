No new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total remains 90

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, keeping the county’s current total case number at 90.

With no new recoveries reported Tuesday, the active case number in the county stands at 12.

Long term care facilities that have no positive test results and no pending tests include Evergreen Healthcare Center, Iowa Park Healthcare Center, Electra Healthcare Center, Texhoma Christian Care Center and Courtyard Gardens.

Results are still pending for Promise Nursing Home, Rolling Meadows, Advanced Rehab, Senior Care and University Park Nursing Home.

Results were received for two new nursing home/long term care facilities listed below:

Courtyard Gardens – Tested May 28

Total Number Tested: 97

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 93

Staff Total Tested: 45 Preliminary Positive: 0 Negative: 45 Pending: 0

Residents Tested: 48 Preliminary Positive: 0 Negative: 48 Pending: 0



House of Hope – Tested May 31

Total Number Tested: 102

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 97

Staff Total Tested: 70 Preliminary Positive: 0 Negative: 69 Pending: 1

Residents Total Tested: 27 Preliminary Positive: 0 Negative: 27 Pending: 0



COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,010 90 6,288 630 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 15 16 16 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 12 0 76 2 *1 pending from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, June 9, 3:25 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.