No new COVID-19 cases, six new recoveries reported in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Friday, keeping the county’s current total case number at 87.

Additionally, the Public Health District reported six new recoveries on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of recovered cases to 75.

The active case number in Wichita County stands at 10.

Promise Nursing Home had 34 pending results returned as negative. They now have only one test pending.

Results are still pending for the following long term care facilities:

University Park Nursing Home

Texhoma Christian Care

Electra Health Care Center

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 5,637 87 4,983 557 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 16 15 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 10 0 75 2 *13 pending from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, June 5, 5:53 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.