No new COVID-related deaths, 10 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no new deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalizations and 6 new recoveries in Wichita County.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 325.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 11 75 92 136

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 10 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,701.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 6 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,256 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 120 active cases in the county with 117 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

3 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 0 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 20,584 Second Dose — 14,016

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced Wednesday all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: