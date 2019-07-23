Nocona city officials look forward to new city hall

City officials in Nocona are excited to see their new city hall making progress.

City Manager Lynn Henley said he is hoping to have the exterior of the building finished in a few months.

“This is something that we have been working on for a very long time, probably the last ten years or longer,” City Councilman Bob Ferguson said.

Ferguson is thrilled that work has begun on a building that has been empty for quite some time now and soon to be the new city hall.

“The building itself was donated to us and it has a lot of historical value or interest so the city wanted to do something with it,” Ferguson said.

About a month ago, after a resident brought the idea to Henley, he pitched it to the city council which gave their approval.

Henley and Ferguson said a lack of space in the current city hall has been a concern.

“Our city council chambers are really small in this building and it will have a spot for a bigger city council chamber so that when we have guests and stuff it will have a little more room,” Henley said.

Henley said the city’s building fund will pay the costs for a new city hall and not only will the new building be roomier but it will also be much more convenient for both city workers and residents too.

“People come downtown, they usually stop in here and ask us questions we’ll be right downtown so they can ask us questions there,” Henley said.

“Main Street is kinda jumping right now, we’ve got a lot of businesses down here,” Ferguson said. “It’s gonna be great to get city hall down here on Main Street closer to the activity.”

Both Henley and Ferguson are hoping that having city hall right on Main Street will add to the strides the city is making to revitalize downtown.

Henley said relocating will also allow the city to open the new public restroom just next door.