Nocona General Hospital renovations complete with ribbon cutting

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — About 90% of the Nocona General Hospital saw upgrades over the past two years and complete with a ribbon-cutting, all areas of the hospital are now open.

Done in phases as to not interrupt patient care, CEO Lance Meekins said the renovations allow them to stay up to speed with the times and enable them to recruit the best physicians for their patients.

“It’s becoming much more difficult to recruit physicians to rural facilities,” Meekins said. “Being able to show that we are forward-thinking and a board that wants to provide the best healthcare and the best working environments for those physicians was very important.”

And that persistence towards modernization and growth is exactly what attracted the newest physician, Dr. Kelly Roden, to Nocona.

“To renovate just showed us how much the community is able to support the hospital and how important this hospital is to the people of Nocona and the surrounding areas,” Family Medicine Physician Doctor Kelly Roden said. “And that meant a lot when we were trying to decide where is best for our family.”

Renovations to the hospital include an additional 22 patient rooms, which are now completely private, as well as areas for family and visitors to sit, plus larger private bathrooms and the expansion of the nursing station. Architect David Hartwell says the 2-year project encompassed an extreme makeover.

“Pretty much everything was taken down to the bare bones and started from there,” Hartwell said. “Because there wasn’t much that could be saved other than just the shell.”

While more than 100 rural hospitals across the nation have closed over the last decade, the 4 million dollar project should allow the hospital to stay open and serve the community for years to come.