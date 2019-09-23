Nocona General Hospital renovations complete with ribbon cutting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — About 90% of the Nocona General Hospital saw upgrades over the past two years and complete with a ribbon-cutting, all areas of the hospital are now open.

Done in phases as to not interrupt patient care, CEO Lance Meekins said the renovations allow them to stay up to speed with the times and enable them to recruit the best physicians for their patients.

“It’s becoming much more difficult to recruit physicians to rural facilities,” Meekins said. “Being able to show that we are forward-thinking and a board that wants to provide the best healthcare and the best working environments for those physicians was very important.”

And that persistence towards modernization and growth is exactly what attracted the newest physician, Dr. Kelly Roden, to Nocona.

“To renovate just showed us how much the community is able to support the hospital and how important this hospital is to the people of Nocona and the surrounding areas,” Family Medicine Physician Doctor Kelly Roden said. “And that meant a lot when we were trying to decide where is best for our family.”

Renovations to the hospital include an additional 22 patient rooms, which are now completely private, as well as areas for family and visitors to sit, plus larger private bathrooms and the expansion of the nursing station. Architect David Hartwell says the 2-year project encompassed an extreme makeover.

“Pretty much everything was taken down to the bare bones and started from there,” Hartwell said. “Because there wasn’t much that could be saved other than just the shell.”

While more than 100 rural hospitals across the nation have closed over the last decade, the 4 million dollar project should allow the hospital to stay open and serve the community for years to come.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Iowa Park food pantry remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry remodel"

WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge"

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News