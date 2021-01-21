Nocona Mardi Gras to be scaled back due to pandemic

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Every year, a taste of New Orleans heads to Montague County for the annual Nocona Mardi Gras celebration. However, due to the pandemic, the Nocona Chamber of Commerce is making adjustments to the popular event.

Nocona, previously named one of the topmost fun small towns in America, normally would let the good times roll for an entire weekend, but organizers decided due to COVID-19, the celebration will be scaled down to one date, Saturday, February 13.

There will be one big parade at 3:30 p.m. at Mary Beckman Davis Downtown Park. The big parade will be open to ATVs, cars, horses and bands. Kids and dogs can join in at post office and walk to park in front of rest of participants.

One big change this year is that organizers are not allowing any throws. Paradegoers and participants will be asked to wear masks, social distance, use hand sanitizer.