Nocona mourns well-known community member

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —As they prepare to give him a heavenly send-off, many in Nocona are remembering a well-known resident who spent most of his life helping others.

Folks in Nocona knew Gillis Pigg as a hardworking person who loved kids and spent much of his time volunteering.

“I loved Gillis and I think he loved me too,” close friend Ben Hill said.

While friend Ben Hill said Gillis Pigg would rarely say those words, he expressed them just the same in some many other ways.

Pigg was Hill’s employee for more than 30 years.

“He didn’t work for me, most of the time, I worked for him,” Hill said. “I never asked him to do anything that he didn’t do and do well, was very responsible, always dependable, came to work when he was supposed to.”

But beyond his work ethic, many, like his niece Sherry Brown, remember him for his humor, fun-loving personality and his constant desire to help community members.

“He was very kindhearted and he just loved our kids and loved all of us,” Brown said. “When I was a kid growing up he would go to the public pool and he would spend countless hours throwing kids off his shoulders and just being there and being in the community.”

“If you were out working somewhere and he would ride up on his bicycle, [and ask] “you need some help?” , [I would say] yea I need some help. Well, he’s strong as an ox, and he’d get out and work with you, help you all day long and didn’t expect anything,” close friend Jonathan Brown said.

Pigg worked for city sanitation many years and when that ended he continued to volunteer at city events and was a familiar sight as he rode his bicycle around town collecting aluminum cans from his neighbors to recycle.

“This community is gonna miss him I can tell you that for sure,” Hill said.

Many agree Gillis Pigg’s contagious laugh, name games, big hugs and giving heart will never be forgotten.

Visitation is at 10:00 Friday morning and services follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.