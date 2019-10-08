Nocona Nights’ Art of the Song Music Festival October 11-13

Now is the time to make plans for a fun and exciting event-filled weekend full of music and art. It may be the biggest and best art and music event in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma!

Start off your Friday, October 11th at noon with an “Art Stroll” in downtown Nocona, Texas. Inspect the judged art show at the new H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay. Visit other downtown art galleries featuring noted western and portrait artist Don McLaughlin, and Texas State Artist nominee L. G. Lemons, and enjoy music and original art in each. Another highlight of the weekend will be a Beer and Wine Garden at Red River Pizza featuring our Nocona Nights’ musicians Tommy Alverson and Matt Hillyer from 4 to 5:30.

The day is capped off with a 6 PM dinner and concert by music legend Johnny Bush at the Veranda Inn Event Center. A limited number of tickets are still available.

On Saturday plan for a “Bloody ‘Merry’ Morning” at the VFW featuring Tommy Alverson, and continued art show and performances at the Justin Building and downtown businesses and art galleries. Further highlights of Saturday include Josh Grider, Mike Blakely, and Susan Gibson, all famous Texas singer/songwriters, performing at 3:30 at the Justin Building followed by the Art Show awards at 5:30 there.

Finally on Saturday at 6 PM join the Nocona Nights Dinner Concert at the Veranda with all these same performers putting on a fantastic show. A limited number of tickets are still available. Winning artwork will be displayed there.

It doesn’t end here! Noted bands will be performing after the Nocona Nights Concerts at the Nocona Beer and Brewery and the VFW

On Sunday morning a city-wide pancake breakfast served by the VFW and good old gospel singing will take place in the Mary Beckman Davis Park downtown at 9 AM.

As if that’s not enough, the Justin Frazzell Red Dirt Roads Radio Show will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 PM at the VFW. Featured Texas musicians will be performing in a live broadcast on 95.9 FM.

All day events are free and all Nocona Nights’ Dinner and Concerts are included in the Patron packages. Tickets are available and are $100 per person for Friday and Saturday dinner concerts.

For further details and to obtain tickets see the Nocona Nights website and the Nocona Nights Facebook page.