Nocona Tales n Trails Museum under construction

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A 10-year-old Texoma museum is under construction as plans for a new permanent exhibit hall are coming alive.

The Tales ‘n’ Trails Museum in Nocona highlights five areas.

They include Native American culture, western heritage, agriculture, leather goods, and the oil and gas industry.

The renovations are for the opening of a permanent western heritage and leather goods exhibit.

Right now, the Native American culture exhibit is the only permanent display at the museum.

Officials say this addition is important as some of America’s favorite pastimes can be traced back to Nocona.

Tales ‘n’ Trails Museum Board President, Tracy Mesler, says, “everybody’s playing football and they’re throwing the football around and they can pass because the original passing football was made in Nocona.”

The museum will remain open throughout the renovations.

Officials are hoping the museum will be finished around the end of the year or shortly after.

They’re also looking for artifacts from the community to put in the exhibit.

Click here to help or learn more.

