Nocona woman dies in single vehicle accident

MONTAGUE CO (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a fatal accident in Montague County Thursday afternoon that took the life of a Nocona woman.

The accident happened west of Nocona on US Hwy 82 on Thursday around 12:20 p.m.

DPS troopers said the driver of a 2006 Pontiac SUV driven by Ashley Necole Sharp, 35, was eastbound on Hwy 82 when it left roadway after possible overcorrection of steering. The SUV entered ditch at a high rate of speed and struck a tree head-on.

Sharp was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of Peace David Allen. Sharp was wearing a seatbelt.

