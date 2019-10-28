North Carolina man wins $200k lotto ticket on last day of cancer treatment

(NBC News) — Ronnie Foster was already having a good day.

On his way to the doctor for his last colon cancer treatment, the retired North Carolina Department of Transportation worker picked up a scratch-off ticket at a convenience store 15 minutes from his home in Pink Hill, a town 90 minutes southeast of Raleigh.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” Foster told the NC Lottery.

Foster bought a $1 ticket and won $5. Hoping to continue his lucky streak, he was going to trade in the small winning for a $5 ticket.

“At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one,” he said.

He scratched the first ticket and came up short. Then, his good day turned great.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said. He won $200,000 from the second ticket.

“I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan,” he said. “When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking.”

Foster will take home $141,501 after taxes, and said he plans to use the money to pay his medical bills and save.

“I have good insurance,” Foster said. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”