North Port PD is now using signs that say “THIS DRUG HOUSE CLOSED FOR BUSINESS” after they make drug arrests

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (NBC NEWS) — Sticking it to drug dealers, the North Port Police Department is now using signs that say “THIS DRUG HOUSE CLOSED FOR BUSINESS” after they make drug arrests.

The first sign was placed on Tuesday on Waltrip Street.

Police hope the signs help deter crime and let neighbors know they’re paying attention and taking tips seriously.

“We try to let people know that what’s going on in their neighborhoods and that their police department is responsive, and this was a unique way of doing that,” said Josh Taylor with North Port Police.

This drug investigation all started with a traffic stop on Sept. 10 when police found Carlos Smith with cocaine and meth in a car he was riding in.

Through their investigation, police wound up on Waltrip Street, where they used a search warrant and found Tavarious Smith had cocaine inside the home.

Carlos was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Tavarious was arrested for the same, plus violating his probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News