North Texas Rehab Center: Around the world summer reading camp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Join North Texas Rehab Center for their “Around the World” themed camp centered on interconnecting listening, reading, writing and thinking skills in a fun and exciting way.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and will also include math and science activities.

Their Academic Therapist, who have many years of experience in the classroom, will be teaching the camp.

Students entering 3rd grade – 6th grade of all ability levels are encouraged to attend.

It’s $50 to register with the deadline to register July 10.

The camp runs from July 29 to August 1.

Click here for more information and to register.