North Texas Rehab Center: Around the world summer reading camp

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Join North Texas Rehab Center for their “Around the World” themed camp centered on interconnecting listening, reading, writing and thinking skills in a fun and exciting way.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and will also include math and science activities.

Their Academic Therapist, who have many years of experience in the classroom, will be teaching the camp.

Students entering 3rd grade – 6th grade of all ability levels are encouraged to attend.

It’s $50 to register with the deadline to register July 10.

The camp runs from July 29 to August 1.

Click here for more information and to register.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News