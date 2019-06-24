Number of deaths in the Dominican Republic continue to rise

According to the state department, another American died in the Dominican Republic.

It’s the latest incident of an American passing there in the past few months.

A 56-year-old New York man was rushed to the hospital with respiratory issues on June 11 and died nearly one week later.

Family members said he was in good health when he went to the Dominican Republic and was expected to return later this week.

The Dominican Tourism Minister said they too want to know the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. They’ve also brought in the FBI to assist with the probes.

As of now, the state department isn’t issuing any travel warnings for the Dominican Republic saying there isn’t a connection between the deaths, to warrant an advisory.

