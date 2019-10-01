Number of rape cases at Texas State University four times higher than previously reported

SAN MARCOS (NBC News) — Texas State University has significantly under-reported crime numbers for years, according to its newest crime statistics report.

The data released only goes back three years, from 2016 to 2018.

In 2017, the university reported just one rape. Officials said there were actually 17. There was a similar report in 2016 when only seven rape cases were reported. Today, the number of rapes cases jumped to 21.

Last year, there were 19 rapes, but there’s not old data for 2018 to compare, 2018 consists of new numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of the crime statistics for Texas State University:

Rape

2018: 19 on-campus, 0 off-campus

2017: 15 on-campus, 2 off-campus

2016: 21 on-campus, 0 off-campus

Dating violence

2018: 3 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

2017: 11 on-campus, 0 off-campus

2016: 14 on-campus, 0 off-campus

Domestic violence

2018: 5 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

2017: 2 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

2016: 4 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

Stalking

2018: 8 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

2017: 6 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

2016: 3 incidents on-campus, 0 off-campus

A total of 55 rape cases on-campus and two off-campus between 2016 and 2018.

The updated crime report also lists dating and domestic violence numbers with 39 reports in total during the three-year span, as well as 17 stalking incidents. This is a vast comparison to what had been previously reported.

Now, the U.S. Department of Education will have to decide what happens next since the university’s compliance with the Clery Act is in question.

That federal statute requires universities to report campus crime data and warn students of any safety threats. If a school does not meet the statute’s guidelines it can face hefty financial penalties.

At present, the university is correcting those mistakes and officials said they are now working on a way to better track and release crime statistics for both its Round Rock and San Marcos locations.