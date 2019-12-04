NY farmer charged with defrauding victims of $750,000 in national cattle selling scheme

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Rogers, owner of Rogers Farms, has been charged by a Chemung County Grand Jury for developing a financial scheme that defrauded victims across the country of over $750,000.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation in November of 2017, after receiving complaints from numerous owners and operators of cattle farms located in the mid-west, and throughout the northeast.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers “developed a financial scheme involving the purchase and sales of cattle.”

Rogers has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.

Rogers was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.