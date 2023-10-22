WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls, Texas, held a dog competition over the weekend featuring dogs from all over Texas.

The two-day competition was held on October 21-22, 2023, at Cowboys Church of Texoma. Dogs from Texas were welcomed to put their best paw forward. These competitions are fun variations on Obedience Trials that are more casual and relaxed. In a rally competition, you guide your dog through a simple course where each station has a sign with instructions on what behaviors to perform. Many owners in attendance with their dogs follow North Texas Agility and compete throughout North Texas.

The Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls, Texas, previously held four trials per year but has recently narrowed them down to only two. Dogs compete against other pets that are their size and have similar experiences. But dogs new to the trials compete in the newcomer categories. This club also trains therapy dogs, which they take on campus to Midwestern State University four times a year.