WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Off-duty OK highway patrol trooper saves the life of a little girl

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Video of a young girl in Oklahoma meeting the man who saved her life is going viral.

This video captured the sweet reunion between the pair.

Oklahoma highway patrol trooper Michael Patnode was off duty at a gas station in Oklahoma City last week, When he heard a woman shouting that her daughter couldn’t breathe.

Patnode immediately jumped into action, performing chest compressions on the limp 6-year-old.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the child had opened her eyes and started breathing again.

The girl’s mother thanked the trooper for his heroic actions, calling him an “angel”.

