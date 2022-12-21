WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.

Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October.

The corporate loss prevention officer who was sent to Wichita Falls told police they believed Castillo had taken $3,218.97 between August 16, 2022, and October 19, 2022, by making at least 15 fraudulent returns. He said the thefts came to light after a series of suspicious refund transactions during store closing hours, and were traced to Castillo.

The refund transactions were made as Castillo was finishing his shifts and closing the register, and were made without a receipt or customer identification information.

The loss prevention officer told police he met with Castillo and Castillo admitted to making the fraudulent refunds.

They said he admitted making non-receipt returns by overriding the section for customer information and using product stock keeping numbers. He said he needed the money to pay for his sister’s sobriety program.