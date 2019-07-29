Officer who accused McDonald’s workers of taking a bite of his sandwich ‘forgot’ he ate it

(NBC NEWS)—A sheriff’s deputy in Indianapolis bit off more than he could chew from a local McDonald’s, or at least more than he could remember.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation last week after one of its officers said he suspected someone had taken a bite out of a McChicken sandwich he purchased at a McDonald’s outside downtown Indianapolis before he completed the sale.

The officer, identified only as “DJ” by NBC affiliate WTHR, is a regular at the restaurant and said did not make the discovery until hours into his shift at the Marion County Jail.

“I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites,” the officer said. “I know I didn’t eat it. No one else was around. I said, ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of.'”

The officer returned to the McDonald’s and spoke to a supervisor who offered him free food, which he said he “didn’t care anything about.”

“I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way,” he told WTHR.

A representative for McDonald’s declined to comment Monday, deferring all questions to the sheriff’s office.