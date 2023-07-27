WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tonight was the 15th annual Tip a Cop event benefitting Special Olympics.

Officers and deputies of the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office switched roles tonight and helped serve customers at Texas Roadhouse to help out Special Olympics North Texas.

The event allowed customers to tip their hosts as a donation to the nonprofit.

The Public Information Officer with Wichita Falls PD, Sergeant Charlie Eipper, said it’s always nice helping out with an event like this that gives back to the community

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show our community that we’re more than just enforcing the law,” he said. “We are, [but] we love our people here in the city. We love our Special Olympics athletes. We want to encourage them, and we want to help them fund their cause. So it’s just a great opportunity to show everyone that we care.”

Those who would still like to donate to Special Olympics can do so on their website.