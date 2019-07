WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Officials are working to find out what started a structure fire Sunday afternoon.

According to battalion chief Joe Raub, 22 firefighters responded to a fire just before 2 p.m. on 10th street.

Raub said the fire started in the back of the duplex and spread to the garage.

Oncor officials cut power to the duplex and officials said no injuries were reported.

The fire caused more than $12,500 in damages.

Raub said it took half an hour to contain the fire.