Officials investigate fatal shooting

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)-

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers wants your help in solving the fatal shooting of a father of two early Saturday morning. It happened on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to WFPD’s Sgt. Harold McClure, officers responded to a check welfare call shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning when a passerby said they noticed someone lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, Dante Robertson, 26, was found dead on the scene, officers said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials have ordered an autopsy following the fatal incident.

“If anyone has any information, we still encourage them to contact us, of course, if they want to do so anonymously they can do so through crime stoppers,” Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Harold McClure said.

And while the police department tries to get to the bottom of what happened, Robertson’s family and friends are hoping to get justice for the father of two.

Robertson would have celebrated his 27th birthday this Wednesday.

Robertson’s family describes him as easy going, friendly and said he could light up a room with his smile.

“He was a joy to our family and will be greatly missed,” a family member said.

There are multiple fundraising efforts to assist his family with funeral expenses, follow this link or follow this link.