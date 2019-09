CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have issued a boil order for the Lake Arrowhead area.

The call was made after a line break and loss of pressure in the west side of the system.

Residents are required to boil any water in usage or purchase bottled water for consumption.

For more information on questions on the order, call 940-723-8697.