Officials release name of man involved in Chillicothe officer-involved shooting

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have released the name of the man shot by a Hardeman County deputy on Sunday.

Department of Public Safety officials identified him as Chillicothe resident Randall Shane Stidham, 31.

Stidham is jailed on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said it began when a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Chillicothe Police Department during a search for a suspect in an aggravated assault family violence in Chillicothe.

Buesing said when the deputy located Stidham in the 1300 block of 3rd Street there was an altercation, and the deputy discharged his firearm multiple times striking Stidham.

Exactly how many shots were fired and how many times the man was shot was not released.

Stidham was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for treatment, and the deputy was not injured.

Stidham has several convictions in Hardeman County, including assault of a family member and terroristic threats to a family member.