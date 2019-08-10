Officials release name of man involved in fatal motorcycle wreck

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have now identified the man involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Burkburnett.

Allen Dale Criswell, 57, from Iowa Park was killed early Friday morning in Burkburnett near the Tractor Supply Company.

Police officers on scene said Criswell was riding his motorcycle when he left the roadway came back on the road lost control and crashed.

Officers also said there was a helmet on the scene, but it’s unclear if Criswell was wearing it.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.