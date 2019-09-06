UPDATE: Graham PD officials’deal’ with barricaded subject, say present no active shooter situation

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Update: Sept. 6, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. Graham Police Department officials said they are “dealing with a barricaded subject,” following a possible shooting situation Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post on the Graham Police Department page, the subject is contained within a residence, and they state there is no threat to the public or an active shooter situation.

There is no word on if this is in connection to a possible shooting incident about 4 p.m. Friday on Avenue D near Cliff Drive.

As this situation develops, stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Original story: One person is in the hospital following a possible shooting on Avenue D near Cliff Drive in Graham, according to the Graham Leader.

Officials responded to a call about 4 p.m. Friday.

We have crew members in route to the scene, so continue to stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information as this situation develops.

*Additional reporting contributed by The Graham Leader.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

