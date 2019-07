LAKESIDE CITY (KFDX/KJTL)

One man has minor injuries following a pin-in wreck Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they got the call just before 3 p.m. off Highway 79, and when they arrived, a man in a truck slid off the road and was pinned against a tree.

Official spent at least an hour with the jaws of life to get the man out of the vehicle.

No major injuries are reported.