ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident on an Oklahoma lake.

Around 6:20 p.m. on March 28, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a possible drowning at Lake Murray.

Investigators say two men were fishing on a Skeeter fishing boat when 27-year-old Tyler Lindsay experienced a medical episode and went overboard.

The other man jumped into the water to rescue Lindsay, but couldn’t pull him out.

Officials say Lindsay went under the water and never resurfaced.

Troopers recovered his body several hours later approximately 30 feet from the shore.