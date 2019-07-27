OHP officials investigate double-fatality that killed Altus man

BLAINE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating a double fatality where both driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Officials responded to a call on Highway 58A and County Road 648 near Canton in Blaine County just before 9 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, Altus man Fred Adam Almaguer, 50, and Watonga man Eddie Almaguer, 57, were in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup when they approached a curve on Highway 58A.

As they attempted to drive past the curve, the truck hit a drainage ditch, drove over a 70-foot emergency spillway before rolling over two-and-a-half times.

Both men were ejected more than 40 feet from the truck and were pronounced dead on scene by medical examiners.

OHP officials said neither men were wearing seatbelts and they are investigating the condition of the driver and the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

