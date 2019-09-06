OHP officials investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

GARVIN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating a Garvin County pin-in fatal that killed a Wichita Falls man Friday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, Wichita Falls resident Gary P. Organ, 64, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 76.

Organ went left of center for unknown reasons and struck a 2012 Western Star tractor-trailer Marlow resident Steven K. McKinnis, 53, was driving.

Officials responded to the wreck about 12:45 p.m.

Organ was pinned more about an hour and a half and sustained massive injuries from the wreck before Lindsey EMS officials pronounced him dead.

Marlow sustained no injuries.

Officials are investigating Organ’s driving condition as well as the cause of the wreck.

