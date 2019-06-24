OHP: Windthorst man ejected from vehicle after two-car crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) A Windthorst man is in the hospital in Oklahoma City with serious injuries after a two-car accident in Comanche County Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 135th and Meers Porter Hill Road, which is about three miles east of Elgin. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevy 2500 pickup failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting another a Dodge Ram pickup in the front passenger door.

Trevor Vaughn, 23, was ejected ten feet from the Chevy pickup truck. He was taken to OU Medical Center and is listed in serious condition. Fletcher resident Richard Vaughn, 72, was in the other vehicle. He was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

OHP investigator said Trevor Vaughn was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities believe a distraction inside of the vehicle led to the collision.