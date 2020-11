FREDRICK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past thirteen years, Kiowa Casino held a food drive for local organizations in Oklahoma and Texas, but due to COVID-19, they had to get creative making this year the first foodless drive.

"The only thing different this year is instead of cans we are doing cash we wanted to still be able to give back to the community this year but with the pandemic and everything we had to get a little bit creative," Kiowa Marketing Director Callie Singh said.