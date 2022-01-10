Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest suspects who shot Lawton police officer during carjacking pursuit

Update 1/10/22, 3:13 p.m. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Blue Alert for two suspects wanted in the shooting injury of a Lawton Police Officer. Officials said the two suspects have been detained in Comanche County.

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert for a pair of suspects who are wanted for shooting and injuring a Lawton police officer after taking a vehicle by force and leading officers on a chase Monday.

According to OHP, the 2006 grey Chevy Trailblazer was taken by force near Apache on Northeast Comanche Caddo County Line Rd.

The white female and Hispanic male then lead police on “a pursuit with shots fired resulting in the injury of a Lawton Police Department officer.”

Officials say the vehicle has since been located, but the suspects are still outstanding.

If you have information on this incident, contact 911 immediately.