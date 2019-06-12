Oklahoma lawmakers urge border resolution with possible migrant children coming to Texoma

Some Oklahoma lawmakers are again pushing for something to be done at the border as up to 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children could soon be housed at Fort Sill.

Some Oklahoma lawmakers are again pushing for something to be done at the border as up to 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children could soon be housed at Fort Sill.

Sen. James Lankford, Jim Inhofe, and Congressman Tom Cole provided a joint statement on the matter Wednesday morning.

In part, Lankford said, “this is further proof that the crisis at the border needs Congress’ immediate attention to address the growing humanitarian crisis and to fix the loopholes in our nation’s immigration process.”

Those with the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce are preparing for those children to be relocated.

Fort Sill housed migrant children in 2014 and the CEO of the Chamber was actually working on post at that time and said everything back then went smoothly. Brenda Spencer-Ragland said an influx of this many people can have a big economic impact on the area as well.

“Those that are coming in are staying in hotels,” Spencer-Ragland said. “You are buying food and supplies from local businesses, local vendors. And we have the ability to meet those needs in southwest Oklahoma.”

Spencer-Ragland said she has not been told what the timeline is for when the children will start arriving at Fort Sill.