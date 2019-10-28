Oklahoma man overcharged over 20 years on electric bill

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma man recently found out he has been overcharged by his electric company for more than 20 years, leaving him out thousands of dollars.

Paul Northcott said, “I didn’t know there was anything wrong until not too long ago, my daughter started paying the electric bill.”

Paul Northcott has lived in the same bowlegs home for over 20 years now, but recently his family discovered something wasn’t quite right with his electric bill.

Northcott said, “I paid it for 22 years and was never late, not one time.”

They say he was being charged a commercial rate all those years. Over paying thousands of dollars.

But after two different phone calls with OG&E, Northcott thought his money was long gone.

Northcott said, “later that evening he called me back, and he kind of got smart with me. He said, ‘you should have known this.’ I said, ‘how in the hell am I supposed to know it.'”

But there’s a happy ending to this story.

The next day, a resolution.

Northcott’s daughter saying he’s now getting a check for $4,700.

Reporter: “what has your dad said now that he found out he’s being reimbursed?”

Tammy Brewer: “he’s happy about it. He said, ‘well good.’ he’s happy for you guys and happy I called you guys. It took getting you guys to make them do that.”

Representatives with OG&E say they aren’t able to comment on personal accounts.