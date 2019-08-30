Oklahoma School shooting threats results in three arrests

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFOR/NBC News) — Three Oklahoma teens were arrested Thursday after making alleged threats to “shoot up” a Del City high school.

Del City police say they received a tip around 11 a.m. Thursday that there was a 17-year-old across the street from Del City High School with a firearm. Police say the juvenile was “possibly making threats to shoot up the school.”

Cheryl Jackson, the owner of DC Grill, said a different high school student ran in to warn her. She said immediately called 911 and brought students who were eating on the patio in for safety.

“I said, ‘well who are they after someone? Are they after you guys?’ And they said, ‘No, they threatened to shoot up the school,'” Jackson said.

Officers arrived on scene four minutes later and detained the teen, who was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

During the initial investigation, police learned there were possibly two other people with the teen before officers arrived.

Police found a second juvenile, 16, who was also in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, and a 19-year-old, Andrew Stiffler, in a parking lot between the school building and the football field.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Quanah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quanah"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 8-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 8-23-19"

Running red lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running red lights"

School uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "School uniforms"

Labor day, popular destinations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor day, popular destinations"

3 apps for shopping and rewards

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 apps for shopping and rewards"

17-year old crashes through Windthorst business

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year old crashes through Windthorst business"

Fort Belknap renovates grapevine structure to preserve fruits of their labor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap renovates grapevine structure to preserve fruits of their labor"

What the Tech: Facebook Messenger scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Messenger scam"

United Regional’s security manager recognized for cooperation with Nat’l Guard

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional’s security manager recognized for cooperation with Nat’l Guard"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News