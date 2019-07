LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, it’s looking like the 1,400 migrant kids that were planned to be housed at Fort Sill may not arrive.

Inhofe said the plans have been put on hold, and it’s unsure if Fort Sill will still house kids at a later time.

The change of plans comes just a few days after Japanese Americans who were children in World War II prison camps protested in Lawton for the second time.