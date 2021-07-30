Oklahoma vets use fish skin to heal badly burned puppy

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A 4-month-old puppy was found in Norman earlier this week with extensive burns to his body.

“It’s extensive. It’s all on the upper back and then his right side is severely affected,” said his veterinarian, Brooks Terrel.

The Bella SPCA veterinarian says Arlo was brought in by a woman who says her neighbor found him.

They aren’t sure how the burns occurred or where his owner is, but the woman who found him plans to keep him.

“She’s a wonderful human being for stepping forward and stepping up. She was willing to give us her last $200 to help this puppy that she had just taken in,” said Dr. Terrel.

Dr. Terrel and her team at Bella SPCA plan to use fish skin to help Arlo heal.

“It’s a cold-water fish. The omega fatty acids in the fish skin allow for quicker healing and have an antiseptic property,” she said.

They will sew the skin onto Arlo’s back to protect the wound and allow him to heal.

“In the veterinary field, we’ve been using it for wildfire victims, so it’s typically used where large areas of tissue are exposed,” Terrel said.

Arlo’s care is being covered completely by Bella SPCA and through donations.

“He’s a perfect candidate, so we’re excited to do this for Arlo,” said Dr. Terrel.

His team expects him to make a full recovery.