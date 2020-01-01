10th Circuit orders hearing for man in Oklahoma killings

Oklahoma
Photo courtesy: NBC

DENVER (AP) — A man sentenced to death for killing a Texas couple camping in Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago has won a chance to prove he should be spared the death penalty over questions about why his lawyer didn’t tell jurors of the client’s brain damage.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday ordered that a federal court in Oklahoma hold a hearing to review why Edward Leon Fields’ public defender didn’t present evidence of his brain damage to jurors and whether that significantly hurt his case.

He pleaded guilty to killing Charles and Shirley Chick of Hurst, Texas, in the Ouachita National Forest in 2003.

