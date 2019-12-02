Bodycam video shows moment Oklahoma deputy rescues Toddler who fell from moving car

TULSA (KFDX/KJTL) — An officer in Oklahoma was able to quickly rescue a two-year-old who fell from a moving car.

Tulsa County deputy John Harris was conducting a traffic stop. That’s when his bodycam captured the moment the girl fell from the vehicle.

Harris quickly sprinted into traffic and picked up the child. The little girl only suffered scrapes and bruises.

Harris said, “she was just terrified… and as I scoop her up she just looks up at me, and I’ll just never forget that face. Maybe I was supposed to be there.”

The child’s mother was cited after admitting the girl was not buckled in a car seat.

Harris is being called a hero but insists he was just in the right place at the right time.