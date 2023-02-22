CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha area pastor has been arrested on allegations of indecent acts with a minor according to Chickasha Police Department.
Chickasha Police officials say Matthew Reiber has been booked into the Grady county jail on the following charges listed in the image below from a Grady County affidavit:
Police officials confirm that earlier this month, they were contacted about a possible Sexual Assault, and allege that Reiber touched a child in an inappropriate manner.
He is listed as the Senior Pastor at New Life Christian Church of Chickasha according to their website.