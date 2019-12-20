Craigslist Ad: Grandma searches for Christmas family

TULSA (KFDX/KJTL) — For many the holidays mean spending time with family, and that’s exactly what one Oklahoma woman wanted desperately this year. So much so, that she put out a Craigslist ad asking if there is a family she can join just for the day.

But she ended up canceling the plea after hateful response on social media. However, one Tulsa man is trying to give that story a happy ending.

Carson Carlock scours the internet. “I go through the free part of craigslist pretty often, just looking for stuff, because sometimes people give away stuff for free.”

But the latest ad to flash across his screen was not something for sale.

Carlock said, “I saw that post, and I was like, you know that’s really sad.”

A post titled “anybody need a grandma for Christmas?”

Carlock said, “she said, I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and I’ll even bring gifts for the kids, I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts.”

The ad ends with “let me be a part of your family,” a plea that tore at Carson’s heart, reminding him of his own mother.

Carlock said, “you know, that really broke my heart reading that because my mom was alone on her last Christmas.”

It’s a thought still haunting Carson today.

His mother Gail was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year.

Carlock said, “she went to church a lot, she loved her grandkids.”

Gail fell ill quickly, making her unable to travel from Oklahoma City to Tulsa for the holidays. Carlock said, “she was upset and she was alone, there wasn’t anything I could do.” A conversation Carson won’t soon forget.

His mother died last year, and her memory, one he hopes to keep alive. Carlock said, “she would want me to be the kind of person to do this for other people.”

A unique Craigslist ad: “grandma for christmas” —the perfect opportunity to honor Carson’s late mother and spread a little holiday cheer.

But before he could reach out, he saw the post marred with hate.

Carlock said, “a lot of people started sending her hateful messages, I understand that everybody can be wary about it because there’s a lot of bad things happening in the world right now.”

The woman just wanting to be a part of a family, now feeling more alone than ever. She posted an update thanking everyone for the “extra shot of pain,” then the post was deleted.

Carson decided to act. “I don’t want anyone else to feel that way.” So he made his own Craigslist ad, asking the “grandma needing a family” to reach out so he could help her have a wonderful Christmas.

Carlock said, “I posted it and it kind of went viral.” 2,000 shares overnight and counting. Thousands of people across the country coming to the “grandma’s” defense, ready to welcome her into their home.

Carlock said, “I just want you to know that you aren’t alone. If you find yourself wanting to be a part of a family on Christmas, just reach out.”

Carson Carlock was able to reach the grandma in question through e-mail on craigslist.

The grandma whose first name is Carrie wrote she’s now reluctant to join him for the holidays because of the publicity.

But he’s hoping she will change her mind.