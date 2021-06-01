Duncan’s 13th annual Crusin’ the Chisholm Trail

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show is right around the corner!

The show starts with a car cruise and burnout contest on Friday, June 11 followed by the show being Saturday, June 12.

Registration for the Friday night car cruise will take place at the corner of 12th and Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. The cost to participate in the cruise is $10 per ride. The burnout contest will be at 7 p.m. and the cost is $15 per two 20 second runs.

On Saturday, registration for the car show will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the corner of 12th and Main. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle and there are 30 categories with awards given to the first and second place. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the award ceremony at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Main Street Duncan Facebook page or visit their website.