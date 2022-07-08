A warning sign reading “Explosive” sits on a case of artillery munitions in Serbia. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus police are working to figure out how an explosive device turned up while a man was taking out the trash.

Officials with the Altus Police Department said that at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, they were dispatched to the 100 block of North Blain Street after a man reported to have found a suspicious device.

Police evacuated the immediate area and closed off the location for several hours.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad assisted and discovered the device was an intact improvised explosive device.

The explosive was removed and no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information on the case, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or Jackson County Crimestoppers at (580) 482-8477.