Fort Sill Freedom Festival returns after being canceled in 2020

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Celebrate America’s Independence at the Fort Sill Freedom Festival! The festival returns after being canceled in 2020.

The festival will take place at Elmer Thomas Park on June 26 starting at 6 p.m. and close with a firework show, choreographed to music.

Due to COVID-19, the festival will not include food or sale vendors. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic to enjoy with friends and family.

Freedom Festival amenities include:

• Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Children’s Playground with shade covers

• Picnic tables

• Park & Ride – Shuttle from McMahon Memorial Auditorium to drop off near the

playground in the park (begins at 5 p.m.)

• Restroom facilities

• Live music (7:30 – 9:30 p.m.)

For more information, you can follow the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival Facebook page. You can also contact the City of Lawton Arts & Humanities Division at 580-581-3470 or 580-581-3472 or visit the City of Lawton’s website.