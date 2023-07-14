FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2-20FAR battalion cased their colors as they are deployed to Korea for nine months.

The battalion will depart Fort Sill and arrive at the northern border of South Korea. They are aiming to deter any type of aggression facing the country, according to Lieutenant Peter Crosthwaite.

“So as of right now, we’re going to be standing firm with our allied partners,” said Crosthwaite. “So that would be the republic of Korea army, and as part of it, we are going to be a deterrent against any type of aggression.”

The Deep Strike Battalion is specialized in the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The last time this weapon was seen in the field was desert storm.

“The common layman, what that is really about is rockets and missiles,” said Crosthwaite. “So we are a long range artillery. What that means is we can, we can range significant kilometers and miles with regard to the weaponry. If it is called upon, we can reach out and touch it.”

In addition to the aid of defense, the unit looks to use the optimal terrain of Korea as prime training ground.

Some soldiers are seeing the battlefield for the first time. Private first class Jeremy Reyes shared his feelings about his first deployment.



“I’m kind of excited, really, and a little bit anxious because my first time leaving now with my family,” said Reyes. “It’s my first time with my battle buddies.”

Crosthwaite commented that approximately 35 percent of the battalion are leaving for their first deployment.