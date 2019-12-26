Hostage suspect shot & killed by OKC officer; hostage victim taken to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two loud explosion-like noises rattled the scene, marking the end of a deadly officer-involved standoff in Oklahoma City.



Capt. Larry Withrow, Oklahoma City PD, said, “we had two officers who actually fired shots during this incident.”

For nearly two hours, police swarmed the Sonic off of North East 23rd Street and MLK, shutting down roads after reports of a drunk man waving a gun in the area.



Capt. Withrow said “the subject would point his gun at a female and at officers.”

A woman in the driver’s seat in the Sonic parking lot was being held hostage. The man pointing a gun at her, threatening to shoot.



Capt. Withrow said, “I don’t have a relationship between the two right now. As far as I know, they are an acquaintance. There was a threat to the female and officers throughout the encounter and ultimately the threat became such that they had to discharge their weapons.

Police say the man ended up shooting the woman once in the side. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



Capt. Withrow said, “I couldn’t tell you who shot first, but I know the shots were fired very very close together.”

People in the area crowding the streets watching the situation unfold. Quick to say the man involved in the fatal standoff was struggling with mental health problems.

Neighbor Terry Westbrook said “there was somebody going through something at this time of year, you know? We don’t know what nobody got on their mind or what they are going through.”

Police not able to confirm that, citing there is a lengthy investigation ahead of them. “Homicide investigators, crime investigators are on scene and they will remain on scene and will remain on the scene until we are finished.”